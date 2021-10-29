Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises about 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

