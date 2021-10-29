Standard Motor Products, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend by 34.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.90. 98,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $369,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,792 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Motor Products stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

