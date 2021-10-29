Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $127,261.47 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $127,261.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 98,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 87.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

