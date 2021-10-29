Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. 27,391,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,722. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

