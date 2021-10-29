Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.44.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.