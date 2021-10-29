Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.