Stealth Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $2,543.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000680 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00023114 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00016629 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

