Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,012 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 691,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $65.49 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

