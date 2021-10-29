Stephen G. Daly Sells 25,941 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,815,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $18,456.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. 754,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

