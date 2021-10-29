Stephens Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $300.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.68.

MOH stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.06. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.51. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $183.03 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,308 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,953,000 after purchasing an additional 932,905 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

