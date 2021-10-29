Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Steppe Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STPGF)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.