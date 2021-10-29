stETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00071150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00095233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,082.24 or 0.99866360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.44 or 0.06978874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021869 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

