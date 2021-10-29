Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEES. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HEES opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

