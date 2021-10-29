Stifel Financial Corp Buys 105,671 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 301.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 1,234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of KT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,334,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of KT by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 309,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of KT opened at $13.08 on Friday. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.