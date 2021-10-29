Stifel Financial Corp Buys 19,463 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CAE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. CIBC increased their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

NYSE CAE opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

