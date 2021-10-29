Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

