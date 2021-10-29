Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.89 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.