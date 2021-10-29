Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,137.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 732,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $12,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,113.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

