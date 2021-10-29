Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ventas by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.80, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.