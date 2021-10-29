Stifel Financial Corp Has $2 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 263,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

