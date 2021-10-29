Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,740 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

LPX opened at $61.54 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

