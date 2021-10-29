Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 80,946 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of BrightSphere Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,893 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

