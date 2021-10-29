Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

