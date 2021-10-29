Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$10.75

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPGYF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.97.

OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 84,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

