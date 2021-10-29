Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $150.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $23.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.53. 387,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Amundi bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,193,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

