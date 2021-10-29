STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.66. 86,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,940. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 216.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,610 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 166,653 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

