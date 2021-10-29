STMicroelectronics’ (STM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of STM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.66. 86,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

