STMicroelectronics’ (STM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.
STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 86,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,940. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.