STMicroelectronics’ (STM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 86,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,940. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

