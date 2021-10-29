STMicroelectronics’ (STM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $47.48. 67,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

