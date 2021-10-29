Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,400% compared to the average daily volume of 67 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,751. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302 in the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27,804.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares during the period.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

