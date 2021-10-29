Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of BrightSphere Investment Group Call Options (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,649 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,953% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

