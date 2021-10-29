Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EDI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.48. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

