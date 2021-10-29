StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.60. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 161,410 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $305.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

