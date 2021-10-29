Storj (STORJ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.90 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00001980 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $436.72 million and $35.90 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00050243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00251864 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,162,917 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

