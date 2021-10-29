STRAKS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $14,559.54 and approximately $7.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.