Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €154.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €154.00 ($181.18) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Stratec alerts:

SBS traded up €7.40 ($8.71) during trading on Friday, reaching €137.40 ($161.65). 15,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. Stratec has a 1 year low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 1 year high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 40.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €132.60.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.