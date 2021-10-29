Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%.

SMMF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562. The company has a market cap of $335.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

