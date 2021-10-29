Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%.
SMMF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562. The company has a market cap of $335.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.
