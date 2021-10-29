Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Insider Brett Moyer Sells 5,000 Shares

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) insider Brett Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $12,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,480. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.40.
Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Summit Wireless Technologies
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
