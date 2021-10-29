Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Insider Brett Moyer Sells 5,000 Shares

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) insider Brett Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $12,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,480. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.40.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 277,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 133.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 64,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

