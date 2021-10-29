Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 3,082 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $93,636.22.

Shares of RUN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

