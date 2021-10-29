SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $0.89. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 824,392 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter worth $42,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

