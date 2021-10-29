SuperFarm Hits Market Capitalization of $313.89 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $313.89 million and $45.32 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012230 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

