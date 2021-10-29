Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Buys $221,000.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 89,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,250. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.60 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

