suterusu (SUTER) Trading Up 20% This Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $29.30 million and approximately $951,959.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00234355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.