SVF Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SVFA)

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,644 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,364% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 call options.

NASDAQ:SVFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 737,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. SVF Investment has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $13,576,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $10,210,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $9,802,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,175,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $6,240,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

