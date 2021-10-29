S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.33

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $4.14. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 87,762 shares.

SANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

