Swap Price Hits $0.0262 on Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $373,128.14 and $42.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,462.25 or 1.00153932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.93 or 0.07014903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021864 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,238,914 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.