Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $427.71 million and approximately $89.87 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00003600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00098873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 192,168,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

