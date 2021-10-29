Sylo Trading Up 17.3% This Week (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Sylo has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $14.15 million and $955,408.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

