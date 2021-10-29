Symbol (XYM) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $24.67 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,462.25 or 1.00153932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.93 or 0.07014903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021864 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,961,494,200 coins and its circulating supply is 5,575,965,431 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

