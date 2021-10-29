Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Up 98.3% in October

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,900 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the September 30th total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 26.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41. Synaptogenix has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.